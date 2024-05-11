2,665 Shares in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Acquired by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 5,458 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 687,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,449,000 after purchasing an additional 382,061 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 53,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 71,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 41,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 16,544 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $26.32. 732,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,776. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.64. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.81. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $26.46.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

