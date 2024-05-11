21,126 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Acquired by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 21,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,334,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 40,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after buying an additional 22,615 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 9,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $263,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $166.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.45. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $169.80.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

