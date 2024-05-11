20,223 Shares in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Acquired by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 15.5% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 61,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.8% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.4% in the third quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.18. 3,606,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,839,288. The company has a market cap of $239.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.47. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $77.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.53 and a 200 day moving average of $66.76.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

