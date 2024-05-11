17,820 Shares in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Purchased by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,745,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,437,000 after purchasing an additional 374,874 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,727,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,726,000 after acquiring an additional 664,800 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 98.3% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,032,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,249 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 13.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,590,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,976,000 after purchasing an additional 301,927 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,894,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,121,000 after purchasing an additional 58,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on OMC shares. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.40.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $95.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.25. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.96.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 38.23%. Equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $41,984.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Stories

