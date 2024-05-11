14,671 Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Purchased by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 170.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 178.6% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Price Performance

NYSE PLD opened at $107.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.69. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $137.52.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Prologis

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.