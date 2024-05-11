13,303 Shares in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Bought by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITA. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, City State Bank lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.
ITA stock opened at $135.10 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.11.
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).
