12,857 Shares in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Acquired by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHV. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 173.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 7.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.21. 1,421,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,360,581. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.28. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.85 and a 1-year high of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.4637 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

