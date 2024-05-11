12,829 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Acquired by Iams Wealth Management LLC

Iams Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,829 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 48,079 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 36.0% during the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 17,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Intel by 3.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,942,497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $69,056,000 after buying an additional 57,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,942,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Price Performance

Intel Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.85. 42,931,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,966,232. The company has a market cap of $127.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.09. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $26.85 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Intel from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.62.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

