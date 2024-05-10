Zevin Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Zevin Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 4.1% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $22,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 106.0% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total transaction of $90,899.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,319 shares in the company, valued at $5,018,996.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total value of $90,899.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,319 shares in the company, valued at $5,018,996.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $485,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,179 shares in the company, valued at $4,380,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,966 shares of company stock worth $749,524. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $1.71 on Friday, reaching $246.86. The stock had a trading volume of 757,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,703. The company has a market capitalization of $101.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.78. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.53 and a 1-year high of $256.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $245.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.02.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $217.00 to $243.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

