Zevin Asset Management LLC Invests $222,000 in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Zevin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neumann Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 33,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 65,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 12,754 shares during the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $702,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

Shares of DSI traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.16. The stock had a trading volume of 74,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,483. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.64. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $77.36 and a 1-year high of $101.23.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.