Zacks Research Weighs in on Newmont Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Newmont in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $2.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NEM has been the topic of several other reports. Argus cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. National Bank Financial downgraded Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.35.

Newmont Price Performance

Newmont stock opened at $43.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.04. Newmont has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $47.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.98 billion, a PE ratio of -16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.48.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -37.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmont

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,749,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,915,059,000 after buying an additional 36,170,995 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,290,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,122,913,000 after acquiring an additional 18,664,614 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $604,516,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,639,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,019,813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,635,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Newmont by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,224,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $832,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Articles

