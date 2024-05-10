XYO Achieves Market Capitalization of $108.00 Million (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. In the last seven days, XYO has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One XYO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XYO has a market capitalization of $108.00 million and approximately $862,837.15 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00011264 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00012051 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001553 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63,133.10 or 1.00235646 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00013162 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00008956 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000074 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About XYO

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.0079176 USD and is up 1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $913,230.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

