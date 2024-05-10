Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,171,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,218 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Xcel Energy worth $196,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XEL. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 26,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 70,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $55.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.79 and a 1-year high of $69.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.81.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.548 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wolfe Research raised Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.