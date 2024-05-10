XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Insider Buys $24,598.50 in Stock

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Free Report) insider John Yogi Spence bought 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $24,598.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,401 shares in the company, valued at $195,369.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Price Performance

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust stock remained flat at $7.14 during mid-day trading on Friday. 413,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,156. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $7.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.08 and its 200 day moving average is $7.10.

Get XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust alerts:

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.29%. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust

About XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 38.8% during the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 74,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 44,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 21,630 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 145,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 13,633 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.