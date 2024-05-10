XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Insider Buys $24,598.50 in Stock

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Free Report) insider John Yogi Spence bought 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $24,598.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,401 shares in the company, valued at $195,369.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Price Performance
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust stock remained flat at $7.14 during mid-day trading on Friday. 413,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,156. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $7.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.08 and its 200 day moving average is $7.10.
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.29%. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.24%.
About XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.
The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.
