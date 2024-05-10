Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Declares $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has raised its dividend by an average of 35.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a payout ratio of 32.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to earn $4.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.1%.

NYSE:WH traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $72.37. 643,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,888. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.33. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $63.69 and a 52-week high of $81.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.49 and a 200-day moving average of $76.87.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $305.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.24 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Sunday, May 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.17.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 196,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $14,399,027.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,712 shares in the company, valued at $27,708,952.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 196,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $14,399,027.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,708,952.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $252,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

