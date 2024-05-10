William Blair Weighs in on Holley Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:HLLY)

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Holley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair analyst P. Blee anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Holley’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Holley’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

HLLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Holley from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Holley in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Holley from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Holley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Holley from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.47.

Holley Stock Performance

HLLY stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 3.17. Holley has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $8.06. The firm has a market cap of $482.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.53.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.26 million. Holley had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Holley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,539,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Holley in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Holley by 11.1% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,950,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Holley by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,133,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,131,000 after purchasing an additional 121,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Holley by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 589,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 39,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Holley

In related news, Director Graham Clempson bought 59,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $246,937.68. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 63,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,897.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Holley Company Profile

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

Further Reading

