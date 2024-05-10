William Blair Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for Jacobs Solutions in a report released on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $9.04 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.17. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Jacobs Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $8.07 per share.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.25.

J traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $140.00. The company had a trading volume of 30,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,445. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Jacobs Solutions has a 1 year low of $109.00 and a 1 year high of $154.50. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in J. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $3,357,000. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 2.4% during the first quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 3.4% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 30.2% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 21.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 147,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,641,000 after purchasing an additional 26,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.86, for a total transaction of $1,007,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 548,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,855,132.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.86, for a total value of $1,007,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 548,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,855,132.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $274,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,261,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,338 shares of company stock worth $3,618,695 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

