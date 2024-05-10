Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share on Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th.

Wheaton Precious Metals has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Wheaton Precious Metals has a dividend payout ratio of 41.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals to earn $1.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.1%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

WPM stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,599,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,767. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.13. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $38.37 and a twelve month high of $57.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.87, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 52.92%. The firm had revenue of $296.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on WPM shares. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

