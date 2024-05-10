Wells Fargo & Company Trims Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Target Price to $75.00

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.24% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.25.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

Shares of FOUR stock traded up $4.05 on Friday, hitting $65.08. 3,371,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,577. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.07. Shift4 Payments has a one year low of $42.91 and a one year high of $92.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 27.35%. The business had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.85 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shift4 Payments

In other news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $1,202,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,546,982. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth $11,151,000. FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $1,136,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,040,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $976,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,513,000 after acquiring an additional 13,822 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shift4 Payments

(Get Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.