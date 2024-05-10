Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for CoStar Group (CSGP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ: CSGP) in the last few weeks:

4/25/2024 – CoStar Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $84.00 to $88.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/24/2024 – CoStar Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

4/24/2024 – CoStar Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

4/24/2024 – CoStar Group had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $90.00 to $107.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2024 – CoStar Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $79.00 to $84.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/12/2024 – CoStar Group had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2024 – CoStar Group had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $85.00 to $95.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/10/2024 – CoStar Group had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $96.00 to $109.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/25/2024 – CoStar Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $109.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/20/2024 – CoStar Group had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $96.00 to $107.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2024 – CoStar Group had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $85.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/18/2024 – CoStar Group had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/18/2024 – CoStar Group had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $97.00 to $111.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

CoStar Group Trading Up 1.1 %

CSGP stock opened at $91.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.12, a P/E/G ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.48. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.35 and a fifty-two week high of $100.38.

Get CoStar Group Inc alerts:

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $5,938,942.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,099,448.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $352,146.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $5,938,942.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1,393.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 11,373 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 739,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,877,000 after buying an additional 200,183 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in CoStar Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 59,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after acquiring an additional 18,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.