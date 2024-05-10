Waltonchain (WTC) Trading 4.5% Higher This Week

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 10th. Waltonchain has a market cap of $1.02 million and $67,796.55 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waltonchain token can now be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000476 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About Waltonchain
WTC is a token. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 89,141,025 tokens. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain.
Buying and Selling Waltonchain
