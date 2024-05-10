Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,506 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,589 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 1.2% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $30,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Walmart by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 347,232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $55,736,000 after purchasing an additional 98,712 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 11,418 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 44,960 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,971 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Walmart to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.94.

Walmart Stock Up 0.1 %

Walmart stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,320,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,278,818. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.13 and its 200 day moving average is $56.18. The company has a market cap of $487.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.34 and a 52-week high of $61.65.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $173.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.38%.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 5,816,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $337,066,728.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 677,052,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,237,458,141.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 5,816,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $337,066,728.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 677,052,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,237,458,141.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 5,970,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $347,895,646.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 671,082,588 shares in the company, valued at $39,106,219,344.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,019,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,045,631 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

