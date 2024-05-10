Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) CEO Sells $292,050.00 in Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 9,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $292,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,110,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Russell Diez-Canseco also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vital Farms alerts:

On Friday, April 12th, Russell Diez-Canseco sold 36,948 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $926,286.36.

On Friday, April 5th, Russell Diez-Canseco sold 30,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $750,900.00.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Russell Diez-Canseco sold 31,643 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total transaction of $662,604.42.

On Monday, February 12th, Russell Diez-Canseco sold 27,528 shares of Vital Farms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total transaction of $426,408.72.

Vital Farms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VITL traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,786,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.43 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.78. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $39.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vital Farms

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $147.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.87 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 14.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vital Farms by 1.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 165,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Vital Farms by 52.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Vital Farms by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Vital Farms by 211.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VITL shares. TheStreet raised Vital Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $19.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Vital Farms from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VITL

About Vital Farms

(Get Free Report)

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.