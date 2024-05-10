Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $746.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.96 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Vishay Intertechnology updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VSH opened at $23.02 on Friday. Vishay Intertechnology has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.49.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 17.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Insider Activity at Vishay Intertechnology

In other news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 26,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $597,095.82. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 73,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,068.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

