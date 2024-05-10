Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Gap Down to $7.75

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.75, but opened at $7.50. Veradigm shares last traded at $7.65, with a volume of 10,412 shares changing hands.

MDRX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Veradigm in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veradigm has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Veradigm by 105,280.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in Veradigm by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 6,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veradigm during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Veradigm by 14,907.7% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 9,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 9,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Veradigm by 10.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

