Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Issues Earnings Results

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports.

NASDAQ:VERA traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 947,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 1.11. Vera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $50.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.88.

In related news, CFO Sean Grant sold 99,828 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $3,954,187.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,608.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vera Therapeutics news, SVP Joseph R. Young sold 5,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $228,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean Grant sold 99,828 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $3,954,187.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,608.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 526,551 shares of company stock valued at $21,533,345. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VERA shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vera Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.71.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

