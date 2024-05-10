Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 108.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,144 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 19,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $222.56. 1,076,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,902. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $220.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.80. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $229.54. The company has a market cap of $55.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

