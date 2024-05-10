Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) is Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $35,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $186.46. The stock had a trading volume of 58,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,259. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $143.98 and a twelve month high of $187.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.59 and its 200 day moving average is $173.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02.

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

