Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Hits New 52-Week High at $43.69

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $43.69 and last traded at $43.59, with a volume of 1023884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.37.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $78.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

