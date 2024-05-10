Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Has $7.99 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,019 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 4.7% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 252,629 shares of company stock valued at $37,091,240. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.49. 14,643,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,435,408. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.93 and a 1-year high of $176.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.05 and a 200-day moving average of $144.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

