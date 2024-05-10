Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Acquires New Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,890 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AKAM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,879 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 838,541 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $99,241,000 after acquiring an additional 8,880 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $518,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 276,728 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $32,751,000 after acquiring an additional 33,751 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

AKAM stock traded down $11.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,682,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,682. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.19 and a 1 year high of $129.17. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.03). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $986.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AKAM. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Akamai Technologies

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In related news, COO Adam Karon sold 14,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total transaction of $1,575,233.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,196.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $489,285.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,208.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 14,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total value of $1,575,233.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at $735,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,753 shares of company stock worth $3,368,303. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Akamai Technologies

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.