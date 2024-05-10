Valaris (NYSE:VAL) PT Lowered to $98.00

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $102.00 to $98.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.43% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Valaris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Valaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Valaris in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Valaris from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valaris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.20.
Valaris Stock Performance
Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.00 million. Valaris had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 3.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valaris will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Valaris by 120.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Valaris by 184.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Valaris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Valaris in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Valaris by 34.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Valaris Company Profile
Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.
