Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,162,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,770 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $188,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNM. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in Unum Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Unum Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Unum Group news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $420,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,138.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,500 shares of company stock worth $4,675,095 in the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Unum Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.38.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Unum Group stock opened at $52.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.87. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $41.75 and a 12 month high of $54.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

