UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 45.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,355 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 102,783 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 2.5% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $65,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 9,616 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,599 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 593,345 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $299,159,000 after buying an additional 10,780 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $460,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded up $5.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $512.81. 2,782,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,324,054. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $481.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $511.88. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $436.38 and a 1-year high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.97%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC raised UnitedHealth Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $607.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.05.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

