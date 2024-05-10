Unifi, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (NYSE:UFI)

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Unifi in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 9th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Unifi’s current full-year earnings is ($2.14) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Unifi’s FY2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unifi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Shares of Unifi stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.34. 7,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,932. The firm has a market cap of $115.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.74. Unifi has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $8.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average is $6.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UFI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Unifi by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 242,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unifi by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 32,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Unifi by 0.6% during the first quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,371,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,218,000 after buying an additional 8,501 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Unifi by 27.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 40,289 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in Unifi by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 61,126 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 11,426 shares during the period. 67.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells recycled and synthetic products in the United States, China, Brazil, and internationally. Its polyester products include partially oriented yarn, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns in virgin or recycled varieties; and nylon products comprise virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns.

