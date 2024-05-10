U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NYSE:USPH)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research lifted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report issued on Thursday, May 9th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.54. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for U.S. Physical Therapy’s current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on USPH. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Physical Therapy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.67.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance

Shares of USPH stock opened at $105.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.39. U.S. Physical Therapy has a one year low of $78.08 and a one year high of $124.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.43.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.30 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is currently 130.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Physical Therapy

In other news, Director Clayton Trier sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Clayton Trier sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total transaction of $157,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,197.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,829 shares of company stock worth $1,141,535 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Physical Therapy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 13,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

