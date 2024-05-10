U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Releases Earnings Results

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 49.00% and a negative net margin of 100.13%. The business had revenue of $5.39 million for the quarter.

U.S. Energy Stock Performance

USEG stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 28,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.13. The stock has a market cap of $31.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.55. U.S. Energy has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $1.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Energy in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

U.S. Energy Company Profile

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.

