Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Sets New 1-Year High at $486.43

Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $486.43 and last traded at $486.43, with a volume of 16409 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $481.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.22.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TYL

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $429.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $420.83. The firm has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 109.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $480.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 1,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.19, for a total transaction of $778,780.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,485,447.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.49, for a total value of $2,843,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 1,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.19, for a total value of $778,780.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,485,447.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,529 shares of company stock worth $28,040,672. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyler Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 675.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.