Troy Asset Management Ltd Has $35.47 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Troy Asset Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 1.1% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Accenture were worth $35,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Accenture by 8.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 182,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,900,000 after purchasing an additional 14,951 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth $592,000. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 13.1% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,083 shares of company stock worth $8,959,325 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Accenture from $363.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Accenture from $335.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.00.

ACN traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $306.33. 1,785,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,499,311. The company has a market cap of $205.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $337.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.89. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $268.18 and a 1-year high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.78%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

