Troy Asset Management Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Troy Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 726,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,445 shares during the quarter. Fastenal accounts for 1.5% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Troy Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of Fastenal worth $47,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 283.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Fastenal by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FAST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Fastenal Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Fastenal stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,011,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,928,481. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.63 and a 200 day moving average of $67.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $52.86 and a 1-year high of $79.04. The company has a market capitalization of $38.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 15.68%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 77.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $832,472.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $832,472.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.38 per share, for a total transaction of $229,073.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,486.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.