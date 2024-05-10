Tractor Supply (TSCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.10 on June 11th

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share by the specialty retailer on Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th.
Tractor Supply has raised its dividend by an average of 40.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Tractor Supply has a payout ratio of 38.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Tractor Supply to earn $11.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.8%.
Tractor Supply Stock Performance
Shares of TSCO traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $271.43. 931,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,414. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $279.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $257.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.83.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total transaction of $11,224,604.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,147,842.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total transaction of $11,224,604.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,147,842.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,470 shares of company stock valued at $14,773,121. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.54.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Company Profile
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tractor Supply
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.