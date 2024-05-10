Tractor Supply (TSCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.10 on June 11th

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share by the specialty retailer on Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th.

Tractor Supply has raised its dividend by an average of 40.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Tractor Supply has a payout ratio of 38.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Tractor Supply to earn $11.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.8%.

Shares of TSCO traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $271.43. 931,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,414. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $279.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $257.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.83.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total transaction of $11,224,604.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,147,842.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total transaction of $11,224,604.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,147,842.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,470 shares of company stock valued at $14,773,121. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.54.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

