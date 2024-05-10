TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 153,000 shares, a growth of 527.0% from the April 15th total of 24,400 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 246,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TCON has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.5 %

NASDAQ TCON traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $1.93. 449,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,934. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.59 and a one year high of $14.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.98.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $3.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.

