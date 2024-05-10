TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Major Shareholder Starwood Capital Group Global Sells 9,352,941 Shares

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Starwood Capital Group Global sold 9,352,941 shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $82,679,998.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,647,059 shares in the company, valued at $23,400,001.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

TPG RE Finance Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE TRTX traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.56. The stock had a trading volume of 268,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,656. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.71 and its 200-day moving average is $6.65. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $8.89. The company has a quick ratio of 138.05, a current ratio of 138.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $666.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.08.

TPG RE Finance Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.21%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.15%.

Institutional Trading of TPG RE Finance Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $506,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 56,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth $952,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 1,094.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 14,346 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 183.0% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 182,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 118,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James cut TPG RE Finance Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.10.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

