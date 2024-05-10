Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TPZ remained flat at $15.56 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,945. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.34.

About Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

