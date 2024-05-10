Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (TTP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.59 on May 31st

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:TTP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.61. The stock had a trading volume of 6,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,662. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $34.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.28.
About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.