Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (TTP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.59 on May 31st

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:TTP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.61. The stock had a trading volume of 6,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,662. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $34.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.28.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

