Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NTG) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.77 on May 31st

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.77 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.77. 18,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,781. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.71. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $40.12.
About Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund
- What are earnings reports?
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.