TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 44.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,721,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,590,000 after purchasing an additional 51,630 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 7.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,795,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,393,000 after purchasing an additional 131,170 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 2,451.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 417,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,931,000 after buying an additional 400,941 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 375,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,225,000 after buying an additional 111,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 253,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,198,000 after acquiring an additional 19,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total value of $222,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,269.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MTN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $252.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $242.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.11.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Vail Resorts stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $198.09. The company had a trading volume of 55,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,606. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.38. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.43 and a 1 year high of $258.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.14.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.07 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $2.22 dividend. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 148.25%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

