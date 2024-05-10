Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) CEO Quintin Kneen Sells 150,000 Shares

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) CEO Quintin Kneen sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $16,351,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,692,279.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Tidewater Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TDW stock opened at $106.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.62 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.23. Tidewater Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $111.42.

Get Tidewater alerts:

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $321.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.05 million. Tidewater had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 16.24%. Tidewater’s revenue was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tidewater Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tidewater declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $48.60 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 1.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Tidewater from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com raised Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Tidewater from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Tidewater in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Tidewater in a report on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TDW

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tidewater

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tidewater by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 608.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tidewater in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tidewater during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tidewater

(Get Free Report)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.