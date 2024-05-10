Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) Short Interest Update

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,600 shares, a growth of 324.4% from the April 15th total of 13,100 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Tian Ruixiang Stock Up 11.1 %

Tian Ruixiang stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.56. 398,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,640. Tian Ruixiang has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $2.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.62.

Get Tian Ruixiang alerts:

Tian Ruixiang’s stock is set to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, May 14th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, May 14th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, May 14th.

About Tian Ruixiang

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, together its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China and the United States. It distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile, commercial property, liability, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances, as well as health and miscellaneous insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tian Ruixiang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tian Ruixiang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.