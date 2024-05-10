Threshold (T) Trading 5.6% Higher This Week

Threshold (T) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $372.91 million and $18.71 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can now be purchased for about $0.0373 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00011264 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00012051 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001553 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,133.10 or 1.00235646 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00013162 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00008956 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000074 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.25 or 0.00097239 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

T is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,673,595,901.744846 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03712249 USD and is up 3.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $17,217,706.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.